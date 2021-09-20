Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Magellan Health worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. FMR LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Magellan Health by 160.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Magellan Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

