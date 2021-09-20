Swiss National Bank Invests $4.53 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 55.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 209,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 933.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.