Swiss National Bank Sells 14,300 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Plains GP worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains GP by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 130,895 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth $3,082,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

