Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,845,000 after acquiring an additional 508,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,766,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

