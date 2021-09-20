Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 79 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 79 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SREN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.