Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.41.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.70. 8,974,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $594.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

