Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $370,800.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00124138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

