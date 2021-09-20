TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.63

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.63 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 26616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

TASK has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

