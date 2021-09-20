Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of £538.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

