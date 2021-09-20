TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP traded down C$1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$65.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.72. The company has a market cap of C$59.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.79.

In other news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.