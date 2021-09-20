Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,986 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,325 shares of company stock valued at $387,632. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

