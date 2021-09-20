Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globalstar were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth $926,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

