Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $210,000 Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the period.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.