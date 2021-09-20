Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

HMHC opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

