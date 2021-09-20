Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

