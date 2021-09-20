Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 54.1% in August

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TGEN stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

