Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $138.73 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

