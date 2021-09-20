Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $385.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.35 and a 200-day moving average of $402.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

