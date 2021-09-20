Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TMSNY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.86. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

