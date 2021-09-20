TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

TRSSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of TRSSF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 162,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.