TerraUSD One Day Volume Reaches $162.81 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $162.81 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005429 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012829 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,618,168,867 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

