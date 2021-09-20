Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.12% of Territorial Bancorp worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

