TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About TESSCO Technologies

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.