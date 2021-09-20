Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.88. Textron posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $68.60. 1,754,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. Textron has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

