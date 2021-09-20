The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.