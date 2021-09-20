The Graph (GRT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $186.39 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $186.39 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00124831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044119 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.