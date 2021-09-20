The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,648,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,482,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $329.83 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $348.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.03 and a 200-day moving average of $316.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

