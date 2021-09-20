The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post $124.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $116.71 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Marcus.
The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Marcus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Marcus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 504,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $512.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The Marcus Company Profile
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
