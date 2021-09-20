The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post $124.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $116.71 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Marcus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Marcus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 504,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $512.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

