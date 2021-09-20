The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.06. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

