The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after acquiring an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Shares of SO opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

