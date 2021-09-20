The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $102.84 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $80.29 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

