The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 324,400.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

