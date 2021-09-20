TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.70 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

