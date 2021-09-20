Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $700.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TMO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $596.80 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $412.80 and a 52-week high of $609.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.24 and a 200 day moving average of $496.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

