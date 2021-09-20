Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.06 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.160-$21.160 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $571.20.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $596.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.53. The company has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $609.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

