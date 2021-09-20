Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.65

Shares of Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 208992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -8.98.

About Tilray (TSE:TLRY)

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

