Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.65

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 208992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.98.

About Tilray (TSE:TLRY)

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

