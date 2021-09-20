Tobam Has $370,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 786,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

