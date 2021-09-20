Tobam Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tobam lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.