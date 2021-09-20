Tobam Sells 170,627 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tobam lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 97.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 170,627 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.04.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

