Tobam Sells 219 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tobam lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after acquiring an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 142.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 223,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.19.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $299.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.07 and a 200-day moving average of $238.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

