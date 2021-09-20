TokenPay Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $155,397.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,094.70 or 1.00108517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00085719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00060395 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002282 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

