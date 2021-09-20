Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 38,004 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3,193.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 986,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.17 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

