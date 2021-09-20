Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 365,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

