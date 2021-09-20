Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,406 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.51% of Vermilion Energy worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 655,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,003 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VET opened at $7.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VET. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

