Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

