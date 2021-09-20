Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $8.15 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $440.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $450.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

