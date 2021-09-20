Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,682 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $426.00 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.79 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.39 and its 200 day moving average is $476.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

