Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,290,969 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 97.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290,969 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

