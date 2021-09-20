Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.